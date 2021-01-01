Less JavaScript to download, parse and execute, leaving more time for your code.
Day.js is a minimalist JavaScript library that parses, validates, manipulates, and displays dates and times for modern browsers with a largely Moment.js-compatible API.
If you use Moment.js, you already know how to use Day.js.
All API operations that change the Day.js object will return a new instance instead.
This helps prevent bugs and avoid long debugging sessions.
Day.js has great support for internationalization. But none of them will be included in your build unless you use them.